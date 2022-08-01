Selena Gomez moved to tears in a touching TikTok

Selena Gomez surprised her fans by posting a TikTok video in which she opens up to them in all vulnerability.

• Read also: You MUST see the princess dress Selena Gomez wore for her 30th birthday

Last week, the singer and actress celebrated her 30th birthday. After celebrating in style with her loved ones, Selena took the opportunity to reflect on what changing the decade meant to her.

All were surprised to see that she had published a TikTok in which she speaks. Selena is more used to sharing lip-sync light and fun.

Feverish, the young woman begins her video by saying: “I don’t usually speak on TikTok, so it’s a little strange…”

“I wanted to thank from the bottom of my heart each person who wished me happy birthday. I’ve read some of your posts, I don’t often read my comments, but the ones I read were very sweet and I wanted you to know that I don’t take that for granted.”

Moved, Selena goes on to thank those who have donated to her foundation, Rare Impact Fund.

“I couldn’t be more grateful. I’m 30 and so far loving it! I just wanted to thank you all for being in my life, for growing with me, for enduring me. Thanks a lot.”

Selena’s emotion is palpable in the video and it’s touching! Remember that at only 30 years old, the founder of Rare Beauty has experienced many hardships.

Between success at a very young age, a hugely publicized breakup with Justin Bieber, a battle with lupus disease, a bipolar diagnosis, and more, it’s obvious that turning 30 is a significant milestone for her.

We wish him much happiness!

These videos might interest you: