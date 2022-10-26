Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the documentary on Selena Gomez to see on Apple TV+

By Laura B. Posted Oct 10, 2022 3:54 PM

This year, Selena Gomez has decided to indulge, especially on the dark part of her life, in a documentary. Directed by Alek Keshishian, the film “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” is broadcast on the Apple TV+ platform from November 4, 2022.

After Queen & Adam Lambert, Tony Parker or even Britney Spears, the turn of Selena Gomez to have the right to documentary on a video platform. the film Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me arrives on AppleTV+ the November 4, 2022.

Selena Gomez, a 30-year-old singer and actress, has been in the spotlight since she was 10. But it is above all thanks to his role as Alex Russo in the children’s series of Disney Channel, The Wizards of Waverly Placebroadcast between 2007 and 2013, that Selena Gomez became known to the general public. Therefore, the celebrityand everything that goes with it, both good and bad, will never leave her.

In parallel with this career of singer (210 million records sold) andactress (Our Worst Neighbors 2, spring breakers, A rainy day in New York, The Dead don’t die), Selena Gomez must face health problems. First lupus, then a kidney transplant and also bipolar disorders or even a depression that gradually took her away from the spotlight for several years.

This is what the star says in the documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Mea film directed and produced by Alek Keshishianalready director of the famous In Bed With Madonna in 1991. In this portrait, Selena Gomez recounts the six years it took him to return to the front of the stage.

The teaser :

