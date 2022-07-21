Selena Gomez net worth: The fortune and how much she earns for a post on Instagram

Selena Gomez is an actress, singer, author, producer, and social media star.

As a child, she began her career in barney kids show and has become one of Disney’s celebrities.

At seven years old, Selena Gomez She began her journey as an actress by appearing in Barney, later jumping onto the scene as a TV celebrity. Disney Channel.

Selena was a partcipe of the series Hannah Montana in its second and third seasons.

Some time later he made the jump to popular TV series. Disney Channel What Wizards of Waverly Place.

His first role on the big screen was obtained after acting in Another Cinderella Story.

As of 2021, Gomez has a leading role in the Hulu series titled Only Murders in the Building.

Career as a Singer:

Selena Gomez has a career in progress as a singer.

the one born in Grand Prairie, Texasmade three studio musical albums, all three have a Gold status.

From the age of 16, Selena Gomez began his musical adventure. start signing for Hollywood Records, same label that promotes other Disney figures such as Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato.

Net Worth:

Selena Gomez has an accumulated fortune of $95 million.

In addition to music and acting, his income comes from:

-Agreement with Puma since 2017 for $30 million

-Coach Sponsor since 2016 $10 millions

-Instagram (payment from $500,000 to $800,000 per post)

Gomez and Britney Spears wedding:

Selena Gomezz went viral after a post by Britney Spears.

In the post, Britney Spears completely surrendered to the actress and singer, thanking her for her presence at the wedding and the effort she makes advocating for the mental health of people.

“I appreciate ALL the mental health speeches you give for our generation…Two hour specials with reps…You are such a special person and I had to share this picture…I thought it would make her happy!!!” Britney commented.

In the comments section, Selena Gomez replied: “I am speechless. Britney, you are so kind and you have the most beautiful soul. I am beyond lucky to meet you. You deserve all the happiness in the world!”