Selena Gomez new album: Revelación, all in Spanish

The new album is called “Revelación” and will be available from March 12th

Selena Gomez surprised fans with a new post on Instagram, just a few hours ago. The American singer of Mexican origin shared the tracklist of her very first EP sung entirely in Spanish, “Revelación”. It will be a record with seven tracks: it is already available in pre-order, while the official release is scheduled for March 12.

The actress and singer shared the song titles in her latest post on Instagram, including a clip of some of the singles from the upcoming album: “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo”, made in a duet with the singer and rapper. Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro. On the occasion of the release of the song “De una Vez”, which took place in January, the singer had declared: “I am incredibly proud of my Latin American origins”. He also added: “Singing in Spanish again made me feel very strong, and then“ De una Vez ”is a beautiful hymn to love”.

The EP also includes a collaboration with Dj Snake and Puerto Rican rapper and singer Myke Towers. Here is the complete tracklist:

1. “De Una Vez”
2. “Buscando Amor”
3. “Baila Conmigo” with Rauw Alejandro
4. “Dámelo To” with Myke Towers
5. “Vicio”
6. “Adiós”
7. “Selfish Love” with DJ Snake

“De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo” are the first songs in Spanish made by Selena Gomez after the very first single in her native language released in 2010, “Un Año Sin Lluvia”. Recently, the pop star has lent her voice and talent to other bilingual tracks, such as Tainy and Benny Blanco’s 2019’s “I Can’t Get Enough”. We also remember DJ Snake’s 2018 super hit. , “Taki Taki”, also in collaboration with Cardi B and Ozuna.


