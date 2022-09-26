Selena Gomez, of romance with the producer?

Selena Gomez credit:Bang Showbiz

Selena Gomez seemed to be enjoying a sunny day as she showed off her enviable figure in a black swimsuit and sunbathed on a luxurious yacht in Positano, Italy with film producer Andrea Iervolino.

The 30-year-old American actress was seen sunbathing on the yacht’s deck, swimming in the sea and taking a fun ride on an inflatable with her group of friends during the fun day.

However, what caught her attention the most was the great chemistry and closeness that she seemed to have with the Italian producer when he took her by the hand and helped her get into the sea.

Selena worked with the 34-year-old filmmaker on the 2016 film, ‘In Dubious Battle’. Three years later she was seen hanging out with him in Italy during a birthday trip, before they were seen together again last year while spending time together on a yacht trip in Los Angeles.

Since then, Selena and Andrea have been romantically related on several occasions, although so far neither of them has clarified their type of relationship.

The singer-actress hasn’t had a public romance since she split from Justin Bieber in 2018, after a brief reunion.

