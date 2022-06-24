Selena Gomez offers a hilarious impersonation of Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez credit: Bang Showbiz

Selena Gomez had fun impersonating her friend and former Disney colleague Miley Cyrus during her appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

The singer and actress took her first steps on the SNL set on May 14 alongside Post Malone, who was the musical guest. During her opening monologue, the star explained that she grew up watching this show every week with her mother, and how “a big moment for her” it was.

She went on to talk about how she started acting when she was seven and said she’s been “lucky to work with Hollywood icons,” including her colleagues from “Only Murders in the Building.” “Steve Martin and Martin Short.

During that opening monologue, Selena also said she asked one of her oldest friends Miley Cyrus for advice on hosting SNL since the “Plastic Hearts” singer has hosted the show frequently in the past. The “Lose you to love me” singer also got into a hilarious yet sweet impersonation of Miley, imitating her when she told her to “just be herself and have fun.”

As a reminder, the two stars broke through thanks to their respective series on the Disney Channel: “Wizards of Waverly Place” and “Hannah Montana”.