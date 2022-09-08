Selena Gomez + Oliver Sim + Beabadoobee + Wet Leg and more

Today’s musical selection comes with a banger of Selena Gomez Y rowa single from Oliver Sim and the full show beabadoobee of the Rock En Seine festival. Also, Wet Leg version to steve lacyand the former Chromatics Ruth Radeletspear stranger, the first single from his forthcoming solo EP. Let’s get started!

1. Selena Gomez + RowCalm Down

Selena Gomez and the afrorave star, row, are out today with a new music video for their version of Calm Down, which follows Gomez and Rema as they perform the track in a tastefully decorated living room, and later in front of a sleek silver sports car. calm down was first released on the debut studio album by row, rave and roses, who arrived in March. The Gomez-featuring version of the song was released last month, marking the pop star’s first piece of new music this year.

2.Oliver Sim, Run The Credits

Oliver Sim released this week a new single called Run The Creditsthe latest advance from the solo debut album by the singer and bassist of The xx, Hideous Bastard, which will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, September 9 through Young. “I see this album as a queer horror movie, and I wrote Run The Credits like the final scenes of the movie,” Sim explains in a statement. “Sonically, I think it’s quite a happy and festive song, but lyrically it’s quite open and has a lot of anger. It was also an opportunity to pay homage to some of my favorite movie characters, like Patrick Bateman and Buffalo Bill.”

3. Beabadoobee, rock en seine

London singer-songwriter beabadoobee was one of the stars of the Rock en Seine summer festival, held at the end of last month in Saint-Cloud, France, and the organization of the festival shared this week the complete performance of the young singer, who was performing songs like Worth It, Together, He Gets Me So High, Sorry and much more.

4. Wet Leg, Bad Habit (Steve Lacy cover) + Wet Dream

the girls from Wet Leg recently dropped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge to treat the audience to a version of sad summer bop by Steve Lacy, Bad Habit. Directed by Rhian Teasdale Y Hester Chambersthe full-band performance puts a spin on this hit from the member’s new album TheInternet, Gemini Rights. They also performed a wetdream, the contagious second single from his debut, and that Harry Styles covered at the Live Lounge earlier this year.

5. Ruth Radelet, stranger

Ruth Radelet, who was the vocalist Chromatics until its recent dissolution, will publish on October 7 his first solo EP, The Other Side. The news of the EP is accompanied by the new single stranger, written about “a specific kind of loneliness that I’ve only felt in Los Angeles,” according to the singer. In a statement about the EP, Radelet said: “The Other Side it represents a side of my personality as an artist that most people haven’t seen until now. It also represents my coming out the other side of a traumatic experience, picking up what I could from ‘Before’ and figuring out how to exist ‘After’”.

