Selena Gomez on her infamous make-up at the Met Gala 2018: “I had gone orange”

Selena Gomez recently returned to talk about her infamous self-tanner incident at the 2018 Met Gala joking about the color of her skin.

Selena Gomez recently talked about her famous fake tan incident at the Met Gala 2018, explaining that by now it had already become “completely orange“when she realized that her tanning lotion had darkened too much.

In view of the annual event, themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination“, Gomez was wearing her dress and, just then, she decided to”add some color to her look“, the 29-year-old founder of Rare Beauty revealed to Vogue.

“I put on some tanning lotion and, looking at myself in the mirror, it looked really nice and very even“, explained the actress.”As the evening progressed, although I was not absolutely aware of it, it became progressively more and more dark“.

Loading... Advertisements

When the star arrived at the Met Gala, which she described as “one of the most prestigious and beautiful events ever“, she was too busy trying to”look beautiful“on the red carpet, at his own admission, to monitor the condition and especially the color of his self-tanner.

Selena Gomez later sat down at a table inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art where she finally had a moment to take a look at the photographs the paparazzi had taken moments earlier: “I look at a photo of myself and I realize that I am completely orange“. The online memes came in droves but instead of getting angry, the actress teased herself by posting a video with the following caption:”Me when I saw my photos of the MET. ”