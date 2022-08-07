Selena Gomez on Meeting Demi Lovato: “I Thought About Her”

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato certainly have a storied history together. The couple have been best friends, roommates, co-stars and more. Although they each found their individual paths in the entertainment industry, their paths certainly seemed to overlap early in their careers. But how did the couple meet and how was their friendship born?

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez were both part of the cast of “Barney & Friends”

The Lovatics and Selenators probably remember Gomez and Lovato both making their debuts Barney and his friends. The multi-hyphenated creations starred on the hit children’s TV show from 2002 to 2004. The gig involved singing, dancing and acting and would help prepare them for a career in entertainment. Gomez, in particular, credits the show with helping her learn more about life on set.

“I learned everything from Barney,” Gomez explained in an interview with Inside Bay Area. “The staging, the camera angles… I even learned good manners. Saying please and thank you has become a habit. Gomez even gained a best friend from the show. However, most people might not know that Lovato and Gomez met before they were cast on the show.

‘Boyfriend’ singer recalls auditioning for ‘Barney & Friends’

Recently, Gomez was a guest on the Awards Chatter podcast. In the show, the Only murders in the building the star revealed how she was cast Barney and his friends. She explained that she actually participated in an open call for the show. Interestingly enough, the odds were not in Gomez’s favor. She was one of 1,400 hopeful kids vying for a spot on the show. “Of all those kids, they picked seven, and I happened to be one of them,” the pop star recalled.

Gomez recalls meeting Lovato at a casting

Lovato was also one of seven lucky ones selected for a spot on Barney and his friends. Gomez recalls meeting the “Cool for the Summer” singer on the open call. The the Wizards of Waverly Place alum revealed that she immediately felt a kinship with Lovato.

“The craziest part of this story is that she was actually the girl standing in front of me,” Gomez revealed. “I remember her wearing a red bow, I’ll never forget that. I just thought the world of her. Even though the couple bonded during the casting call, they didn’t realize they had both been cast on the show until they were on set together. Naturally, they were delighted to see each other.

Gomez and Lovato developed a quick friendship that lasted for years

“And we both ended up…after we got the part, we didn’t know if the other one did it,” Gomez recalled. “And we just had this kind of mini-meeting when we saw each other. Gomez and Lovato would bond during their time working on Barney and his friends. In fact, after their tenure on the show ended, they would eventually move to California together to pursue a career in entertainment. So while the singers may not be close today, they will always be a part of each other’s stories.

