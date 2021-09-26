Selena Gomez, on the set in New York all the flashes are for her

It was highly anticipated by fans the return of Selena Gomez to the big or small screen. Finally now, after fortunately resolved health problems, the Latin singer and actress is back on the set of a fiction. Is titled “Only Murders in The Building”, with her in the cast Steve Martin, who is also an executive producer, and Martin Short. Episodes of this “dark comedy” will be broadcast by Hulu streaming platform. It is not yet clear whether they will be distributed in Italy in the future, but in America and Japan they will arrive at September 2021.

Ever since Selena Gomez arrived in the big apple, the paparazzi have not lost sight of her. The set is in the center, in Manhattan, and it’s easy for photographers to film her acting, during breaks, when he arrives or leaves the location. In the last few shots, Selena is seen walking around listening to music surrounded by extras. One of the few “quiet” moments of the show. In fact, the plot tells of people obsessed with “real crime” stories who will end up being involved in one of them.

Selena, yellow hat and orange coat in “Only Murders in The Building”

Like? There will be a murder right in their apartment building. And the three of them will have to work together to figure out what really happened and who the killer is. For the moment everything is going smoothly on the set, without hitches or delays due to the pandemic. Steve Martin revealed that he received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Luckily he didn’t have any negative reactions, so he showed up regularly every day on set.

Loading... Advertisements

Selena Gomez’s shots published by photographers have had a double effect: making followers happy and making them skyrocket the sales of yellow hats, red caps and fluffy orange overcoats. In fact, Selena, so dark-haired and with the complexion of a “Latin chica”, these colors are particularly attractive. Although almost his entire day is dedicated to “Only Murders in the Building”, Selena has found time to renew the contract that binds her to HBO for the second season of the “Selena + chef” cooking show. A program that has already had some success in which Selena learns to cook guided by famous international “masterchefs”.