Selena Gomez on TikTok: “Alarm bells”. A coded message for ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber?

More than 246 million followers only on Instagram, to which about another 150 million if we also count the other social networks, without considering the great musical success. Let’s talk about Selena Gomez, the 29-year-old singer and actress, former girlfriend of Justin Bieber. And fans are fantasizing about their past relationship, despite the fact that he has been married to the model for three years now Hailey Baldwin. Talking is a TikTok by Selena in which she lip-sync mimes a voiceover saying: “So you’re telling me you can read her birth chart, but you can’t. alarm bells?“.
Who is Selena referring to? Many see the reference to Justin, even if in the caption she wrote “Sis”, or the diminutive of “Sister” (sister, trad). Are followers taking fireflies for lanterns? Perhaps. However, someone points out that a similar phrase is also present in the 2020 song Lose You To Love Me, song with which Selena he had closed the Justin Bieber chapter for good. Meanwhile, the video has gone viral and counts approx 18.3 million of views in 48 hours.
@ selenagomezSis ♬ original sound – Owen Unruh
