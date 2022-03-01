Selena Gómez opens cafeteria in London (and these are the details) | makeup | coffee shop | London | WE GO

The star Selena Gomez She continues to surprise her loyal fans by standing out as a businesswoman in the world of cosmetics, beyond her musical successes. In 2020, the interpreter of “Who Says” announced the launch of her own makeup brand, which she baptized as Rare Beauty, an undertaking with which this year she has decided to go one step further: open the doors of an itinerant cafeteria.

For its creation, the former Disney girl joined forces with the European retail chain SpaceNK, managing to open the doors of the place from February 23 to March 6. The cafe is located in London next to Oxford Street, one of the commercial streets of the City of Westminster that has more than 300 stores.

Details of the new Cafe

In the new cafeteria, Selena Gomez fans and makeup lovers will find lipsticks, blushes, eyeliners, foundations and much more. In addition, makeup classes are also offered at the location in the evenings, during the two-week stay.

It should be noted that the Selena brand has a philosophy of inclusion, betting on vegan and cruelty-free products throughout the range. Additionally, 1% of their profits go directly to support charities and mental health initiatives.

In addition, they will be able to try coffees with the brand’s slogan, such as cookies and cakes in the form of cosmetics. To promote the new café, buses and taxis were covered with Selena Gomez’s face and the Rare Beauty logo. “UK & Ireland, @RareBeauty has officially hit the shop on @SpaceNK. I can’t wait for you to try the collection.” the singer shared excitedly on her Instagram account.

Location: 40-41 Great Castle Street, W1W 8LU (London)

Attention: from 10 am to 5 pm, 7 days a week