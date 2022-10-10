Selena Gomez opens up about her mental health

From November 4, we will be able to learn more about the life and thoughts of Selena Gomez on Apple TV+. In an unreleased documentary titled My Mind & Methe actress of the series Only Murders in the Building reveals himself like never before and tells us about his health problems. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, an official trailer was put online this Monday, October 10, allowing you to discover some extracts from the immersive report.

“After years in the spotlight, Selena Gomez is becoming a huge celebrity. So at the height of her glory, an unexpected turn will suddenly plunge her into obscurity., we read in the press release. To return to light, it took six years of struggle, learning and patience for the artist who had to deal with lupus and depression. Today the star is “happier and in control [ses] emotions like never before”she says in the trailer.

I know this is just the beginning for me. […] I am grateful to be alive.

Selena Gomez reveals her fight against her overflow of negative emotions

In the documentary directed by Alek Keshishian, especially behind In Bed with Madonnathe interpreter of Same Old Love confides in the discomfort she has felt for years. “All my life I worked, since I was a child, and I didn’t want to be super famous. But I know if I’m here, I have to use it the right way.”, she reveals in tears, as we can see in the trailer. For her, she was not good enough to do things well. Luckily, she managed to get that idea out of her head and regain the upper hand on her emotions. We will find out how in the documentary which will be released on November 4, 2022. In the meantime, here is the official trailer: