Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Post-Disney Career: “I Felt Like I Was A Joke”

Jennifer Lopez was on the verge of leaving showbiz a few years ago. The 52-year-old star broke through at a time when beauty dictates were far different and curves weren’t valued as much, earning her some derogatory comments about her physique, including her buttocks.

These mockeries marked her so much that she was indeed at the end of her rope even as her career was beginning.

The actress and singer said in the Netflix documentary “Halftime”: “I often thought, ‘I’m just going to stop everything.’ I really had to find out who I was. I had to choose what I believed in. and what I didn’t believe in. When I started working, the idea of ​​the perfect body was a thin body, a tall blonde woman who didn’t have a lot of curves. I grew up around voluptuous women so I was never ashamed of it. It was difficult, when people think you’re ridiculous, that you’re a joke. But it ended up changing things in unexpected ways.”

Jennifer adds that her fiancé Ben Affleck was shocked by the criticism that was overwhelming her at the time. The actor, who the star is engaged to again today, said in the documentary, “I once said to her, ‘Do you mind?’ And she said, ‘I’m Latina, I’m a woman. I expected that.”

The “Halftime” documentary also explores the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, where Jennifer Lopez performed alongside Shakira. We discover in particular that JLo was not particularly enthusiastic about the idea of ​​​​sharing this moment with the singer of “Hips don’t lie”.