Selena Gomez Performed for the First Time on ‘SNL’ After Relaunching Her Music Career

Selena Gomez may seem too young to have made a comeback. But when you start your entertainment career as early as her, you have time to reinvent yourself. In fact, the star has been able to do what many child stars try and fail: transition from their young acting days to their adult days without completely disappearing. And when Selena Gomez relaunched her music career with a new, more mature sound, one of her first official appearances was as a musical guest on SNL.

Selena Gomez took a break from music before launching a comeback

Selena Gomez got her start on the popular children’s television show. barney and me According to IMDb, she was a regular from 2002 to 2004. By 2007, she had landed her breakout role: Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place. Gomez, barely a teenager, found herself dealing with immense fame. Like many of the Disney stars of the day, Gomez’s multiple talents helped her launch a music career fueled by her young fans.

However, that success came with strings attached. Gomez worked to mature into a separate image of his identity endorsed by Disney. In addition to that, he faced serious health problems and has spoken publicly about his lupus. Eventually, Gomez underwent a kidney transplant.

when he released his album Renaissance in October 2015, the title was full of meaning. As Billboard wrote, it “marks a separation from the Disney empire that shaped much of its history.” The first single (“Good for You”) contained a sensuality that definitely represented a change. It also demonstrated the singer’s attempt to separate herself from her relationship with Justin Bieber, publicized by the media.

Selena Gomez appeared on ‘SNL’ as a musical guest in 2016

During the birth of this new image, Gómez appeared in saturday night live as musical guest. She performed on the show on January 23, 2016. The episode, hosted by Ronda Rousey, marked a very public opportunity for Gomez to shed her Disney identity and establish her adult career on her own terms.

The performance included a combination of “Good for You”, as well as “Same Old Love” and “Hands to Myself”. Lyrically, these songs offered a clear departure from her earlier bubblegum pop. For example, in “Hands to Myself,” Gomez sings about the “metaphorical juice and gin” of an anonymous lover she can’t walk away from. Likewise, “Same Old Love” showed mature themes of anguish and despair, certainly something darker than Wizards of Waverly Place.

Selena Gomez returns to ‘SNL’ in 2022 with a new role

Following her musical relaunch, Gomez has continued her growth in the entertainment industry. Her 2022 return to the sketch comedy series marks something of a full-circle growth.

In the years since the launch Renaissance —which the singer considers her first solo album— has been more successful in the music industry, releasing Weird Y revelation. But she has also seen tremendous growth in her career as an actress and producer. In particular, she is starring Only murders in the building, a true crime comedy that pits her against comedy legends Martin Short and Steve Martin. In fact, her comments during a 2021 interview suggested Gomez’s plans to quit music altogether. However, she has since backtracked in the comments to indicate that she only intends on a “meaningful break” rather than ending her musical endeavors.

It is worth noting that his appearance in May 2022 in SNL It wasn’t as a musical guest. Instead, Gomez served as host for the first time, a more typical honor for actors. The skit of her impersonating Miley Cyrus garnered high praise, including from Cyrus herself.

