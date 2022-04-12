Selena Gomez pink suit Mango four thousand pesos

Selena Gomez He attended an event wearing a pink suit that is for sale in Mexico.

In these last days, Selena Gomez She has been very active on social media and at events. In fact, in her last appearance before the public, the 29-year-old actress went to Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California, to promote the series of streaming Huluwho wore a pink two-piece suit which is already on sale in Mexico.

It is a pink dress tweed with a slit at the waist which goes down to the back and a jacket tweed cross with pink buttons with black.

The price… not so cheap

Both pieces are from the brand Mango and each one has a cost of 1,999 pesos and are for sale on the store page.

Images: Instagram @mango

“I don’t care about my weight”

The also businesswoman has suffered for years the so-called body shaming, a very common practice in media and social networks which consists of pointing out and even making fun of a person’s body. Gomezfor example, has been criticized for her weight gains and losses.

Although Selena He has said many times that it is due to his disease, lupus, the issue is still current on social networks. That is why, on her TikTok account, the interpreter of “The Heart Wants What It Wants” sent a clear message about those who talk about her physique, especially her weight.

“I don’t care about my weight because people are going to complain about it anyway; if I am thin or if I am fatter… I am perfect as I am”.

Girl…. Amen.

Selena not only talks about respecting other people’s bodies, she also advocates for mental health through her WonderMind platform, where support and solutions are offered to all those who are going through a bad mental moment. “It’s an ecosystem of mental exercise,” she said at the time of her.

