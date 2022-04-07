Entertainment

Selena Gomez plays a funny prank on her sister with this delicious dessert

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

If she is known for something Selena GomezIn addition to his talent as actresssinger and her huge heart, is for being fun and for her culinary skills, that is demonstrated in the funny joke what did your sister small during the recordings of the program Selena + Chefbecause in the third season and together with Jamie Oliverprepared a classic dessert with which he managed to amuse his sister and if you want to prepare it to do the same joke someone, we will tell you how to do it.

The dessert what Selena preparation was the Eton Messa dessert of origin English made from another classic dish, which is made by putting together a delicious Pavlova to your liking and then crashing it against the table, all to commemorate the incident between Eton v Harrow. For this recipe you will need a pavlova meringue well done, if you want to learn how to do it you can do it by following this recipe what will we leave you here

Source link

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Justin Bieber’s funny outfit at the Grammys makes internet users react

12 seconds ago

Ebrar Alya Demirbilek: what happened to the little actress after leaving Hercai | Gul Sadoğlu | Turkish soap operas | FAME

8 mins ago

Gad Yola, the Peruvian drag artist who triumphs in Spain: “I’m made in Peru and I’m first class” | Not exotic | videos | shows

10 mins ago

Training in a good mood

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button