Selena Gomez plays a funny prank on her sister with this delicious dessert

If she is known for something Selena GomezIn addition to his talent as actresssinger and her huge heart, is for being fun and for her culinary skills, that is demonstrated in the funny joke what did your sister small during the recordings of the program Selena + Chefbecause in the third season and together with Jamie Oliverprepared a classic dessert with which he managed to amuse his sister and if you want to prepare it to do the same joke someone, we will tell you how to do it.

The dessert what Selena preparation was the Eton Messa dessert of origin English made from another classic dish, which is made by putting together a delicious Pavlova to your liking and then crashing it against the table, all to commemorate the incident between Eton v Harrow. For this recipe you will need a pavlova meringue well done, if you want to learn how to do it you can do it by following this recipe what will we leave you here

Eton Mess

Ingredients

1 large meringue for pavlova

2 cups of whipped cream

1/2 cup of chocolate syrup

1 cup of strawberries

1/2 cup of raspberries

1/2 cup of Blueberries

1/2 cup of Peanuts

1/2 cup of sliced ​​almonds

1/2 cup of chopped walnuts

1 cup of popcorn

The first step of Eton Mess is to arm the Pavlovafor this place your Meringue and on top of this a good amount of crema batgo, keep spraying chocolate syrup to taste on top, the more the better. Finally decorate with almonds, peanuts, walnuts chopped, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and Popcornwhen everything is ready you can carry out your joke in the style of Selena Gomez.

For a good Eton Mess you need to prepare the pavlova to your liking. Photo: Pixabay

Just when Selena finished preparing his PavlovaCalled his sister to show you the last step of the saucersince this consists of star the Pavlova face down against the table and shuffle all the ingredients in a delicious disaster, which you have to serve on plates or glasses and accompany with more whipped cream and fresh fruit; This whole joke managed to elicit an amusing reaction from graciewho entertained enjoyed the dessert and the mess that leaves when preparing it.