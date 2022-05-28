Selena Gomez pokes fun at her age range: “31 to a coffin.”

Facebook

Twitter

Messenger

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Actress and singer Selena Gomez has given some insight into her qualifications for a romantic partner.

In the video Tik Tok, which has since been deleted, Selena Gomez was seen lip-singing a song by Anisha Ramakrishna from the Bravo series ‘Family Karma,’ which is about falling in love with older men, reports aceshowbiz.com .

In the clip, an off-camera voice over audio asks, “What’s your dating range lately?” Selena Gomez, 29, replied on the lips: “31 to casket. »

It wasn’t the first time the singer had poked fun at her love life on the platform. A few days ago, former Disney darling Selena Gomez shared a video featuring a very insightful take on being single.

The video shows Selena facing the camera, sitting on a couch.

Selena went on to assure viewers that she is totally cool with the single life. “No, I’m fine,” the singer began. “It suits me very well to be single. It’s a real thing. It’s good. »

Selena then pans the camera over two cuddling couples in front of her before turning the camera back on her. Judging by her look, it doesn’t look like she’s happy to be single.