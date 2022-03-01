Selena Gomez poses, falls and gets up without losing style

Glamor, elegance, flashes and a fall. This was the spectacular catwalk of Selena Gomez for the carpet of Screen Actors GuildSunday night in Santa Monica, California.

With her spectacular black Oscar de la Renta dress and heels, the actress and singer took a wrong step that left her on her knees and without shoes, before some cameras that managed to capture the misstep that was spread on social networks.

Security personnel helped her instantly, while Selena, without losing her style and without moving a hair, got up and continued her walk with shoes in hand.

Later, when she went on stage to present the award for Best Supporting Actress alongside Martin Short, she was caught barefoot to avoid another fall and now, yes, it would be in front of millions of viewers.

The stumble did not take away the smile of the interpreter, who took time to live with actors like Jaret Leto. Will Smith and Amy Ryan.

But Selena is not the only one who has had accidents during her time on the carpet. Korean actress Moon So-ri fell on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival; Jennifer Garner stumbled at the Vanity Fair party, Jennifer Lawrence has stumbled twice in a big way, once going up the steps to receive her Oscar in 2012. The gentlemen are not spared, Jon Hamm was elated on stage by his Emmy won for “Mad Men” that moved the floor and fell.

