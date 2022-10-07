Selena Gómez positions herself and defends Hailey Bieber: “Nobody should be talked to in that way” | Big Bang

The trio between Selena Gómez, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber has been one of the most talked about worldwide. Many remember what happened when the singer rebuilt his life with another woman, putting the fans of the Texas woman completely against it. This also happened to his wife, who, after more than four years in silencehas wanted to explain what he has had to live since he got married in an interview with alexandra cooper.

All this has happened a few weeks after the premiere of `My mine and I, the documentary that Selena has released. When she started her talk with the presenter, Hailey admitted that she was nervous for that moment, since he knew the consequences he could face. What she did not imagine was that the singer herself was going to come to her defense after speaking with Cooper.

Hailey Bieber tells her experience

Although everything seemed to be going smoothly and that Hailey was happy, it may not be entirely true, something that has been shown in this talk. the interviewer did not want to beat around the bush, so it was to the point from the first moment. One of the first questions she asked him was if she had been romantically involved with Justin at the same time as Selena.

“When he and I started hooking up or whatever, he wasn’t in a relationship at all. I would never do that. It’s not in my character to meddle in someone’s relationship. I just would never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and never have been.“, explains the model. With this answer, Hailey wanted to remove the label of “steals boyfriends” that had been put on him since 2018.

In addition, he wanted to confess the media harassment he has received for four years without rest on the part of the fans of the singer. Her constant criticism and comments through social networks have led her, on more than one occasion, to go to a psychologist. She even pointed out that, after her wedding to Justin, she maintained a conversation with the one from Texas: “Everything is respect between us. Everything is love. Neither Justin nor I owe anything to anyone, the only thing is respect. I respect her.” the model made it clear.

Selena Gomez’s anger

After the interview with Alexandra Cooper, the former dancer has received a lot of criticism by his words, something she already expected. However, Selena has not been able to remain silent and in a direct through TikTok she has asked her fans to put aside their hatred of her. She has never made reference to the words of the interview: “It’s not fair, because nobody should be talked to in the way I’ve seen”, the singer confessed after seeing things «disgusting and disgusting», about Justin and his wife.

“If you support Rare, you should know that you are also representing what it stands for, and that is: words matter, they really matter,” the singer added. Selena asked her followers “kind words” and respect on a subject to which she considers a chapter totally closed.