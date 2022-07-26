Selena Gomez posts a very touching long message for her 30th birthday!

Selena Gomez is not used to hiding her emotions. Thus, the star looks back on her life and admits to starting to appreciate her 30 years.

If Selena Gomez seems to have a dream life, she had to overcome terrible episodes. But today, the young woman finally explains that she is enjoying her 30th birthday. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Selena Gomez shows commitment

It’s no secret, Selena Gomez stands out as a very committed star. Motivated by the idea of ​​sending strong messages, she does not hesitate to redouble her efforts to achieve this. Thus, the young woman was able to prove on many occasions that she knew how to be heard.

Moreover, for several months, a new subject seems to touch Selena Gomez. Indeed, this last is heavily involved in mental health. And yes, the latter takes the cause very seriously and does not hesitate to deploy strong means.

Thus, the singer decided to propose a platform, Mental Health Youth Action Forum. The idea of ​​this project is to raise awareness about mental health and set up positive discussions about self-acceptance.

Moreover, this new project proposed by Selena Gomez is unanimous. In effect, Joe Biden explained that he supports this initiative 100%. It must be said that this subject is really not to be taken lightly.

If Selena Gomez seems to encourage positivity, the latter has known very hard times. But do not panic, the star finally seems to have found inner peace. And for good reason, she admits on Instagram, start enjoying his 30s. MCE TV tells you more!

The star is finally enjoying her 30th birthday

Today, Selena Gomez seems much better in her head and in her body. While she managed to find solutions to take care of her mind, she also managed to accept her body. And for good reason, the latter admitted to having given up the complexes. And yes, the star of Wizards of Weverly Place has explained stop worrying about your weight.

Moreover, on the occasion of his 30th birthday, the star confided start to really enjoy life. Indeed, on her Instagram account, the latter confided in an open heart.

Indeed, Selena Gomez confessed: “My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful times that I will never forget. Each one of them shaped me for become the person I am today. »

Before continuing: “I’m someone who is still learning, but more certain of what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every gift and every lesson along the way. I move forward encouraged by so many strong and empowering people around me. I want to do my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and letting it all make me the best me I can be for myself/others/you. »

In addition, Selena Gomez also confessed: “After a few days of celebration, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that i’m starting to really love 30 years. Thank you so much for being a part of my life, another decade has passed! »

One thing is certain, Selena Gomez has not finished engaging. But what will be his next confidence? To be continued.

Photo credit:

AFF/ABACA