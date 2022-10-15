Selena Gomez premiere documentary where she narrates her struggle against emotional problems

Selena Gomez, one of the most famous singers in the world, decided to share a part of her life story, as a sign that anyone can overcome adversity and achieve success. That is why this October 10, when the commemoration of the world health day Mental, premiere the trailer for their documentary “Mi mente y yo”, which will premiere on November 4 on the platform AppleTV+.

In this material, the 30-year-old singer will show details of her personal life, related to the physical and mental ailments she has suffered throughout her career: depression, anxiety and particularly lupus, a disease that was diagnosed between 2012 and 2014 .

“It’s about who I am, about being okay with where I’m at. I’m grateful to be alive,” Selena recounts in the trailer combined with snippets from her latest tour.Revival”accompanied by her cousin Priscilla DeLeon and their friends.

The material was directed and produced by Alek Keshishianknown for his work on the documentary “In Bed with Madonna” from 1991.

In recent years, Selena Gomez has been focused on her cosmetics business. “Rare Beauty”which released in September 2020. He also appeared in the series “Only Murders in the Building” and in reality “Selena + Chef”. In addition, in the advance of almost 3 minutes, an unreleased song by the American is heard in the background.

The material seems not to touch its tortuous relationship with Justin Bieber and although he did not appear directly, his kidney transplant operation with the actress France Raisa if he could have a space, as well as how fame has impacted his life since he came to television when he was 10 years old in the series of “Barney and his friends”.

Selena Gomez: talking about her mental health is not easy

Since 2020, the singer said that getting away from social networks was a way to face the lies they had told about her mental health.

“I had to leave social media to get through these periods but I got so mad that my story got twisted. The first time I posted, I said, ‘I claim my own story, so if you don’t hear it from me, then it’s not worth it.’ I went for help? Yes, I did and I’m not ashamed. I feel better and I feel like I can understand a lot of things now.” commented to E!

And added: “I don’t really care what people think of me. On my own social media, I have to tell the truth and once I started claiming my own name, I think people understood my mental health journey.”