Selena Gomez premiered a curly balayage bob that defines the curls to the fullest

Selena Gomez just released a curly bob and has officially made it the chicest, lowest-maintenance hair trend of the summer.

The actress went to TikTok to reveal his version of the bob cut and it became a viral phenomenon, as his followers were quick to compliment his natural hair.

In the video, Selena Gomez asks his followers: ‘Do you think men think? I guess that’s all: do men think?’, Selena debuts her curly bob with slight spikes balayage in all its splendor, and his fans went crazy in the comments.

‘Selena you look stunning,’ one fan wrote, while another said, ‘you just made me want to get a curly bob‘, and another added ‘you’re bringing back the sexy curly bob‘. We agree.

The curly haircuts are on the rise because they are very easy to style in this heat wave (alert of spoilers: do not require any styling).

If you like to wear your natural curls (or add them with a curling iron), you’ll add dimension, movement and a lot of personality to the cut. Plus, there are so many ways to wear it: glam, tousled, fluffy, or slightly layered (so your curls really shine).

Larry King agrees: ‘The curly bob it is the absolutely perfect hairstyle if you have natural curls or waves. It’s pretty, girly and fun. Plus, it’s fresh compared to all the beachy waves we’ve seen in recent years.’

The last time we saw Selena with short curly hair was in February 2020. Instagram @selenagomez

If you want to take the Bob, Larry advises asking your stylist to cut it wet to dry: ‘This means they cut the main length wet and then the shape builds as the curls dry naturally around the face and fringe . Don’t let the stylist use fine-cut scissors, because they will only create frizz‘ says Larry. And while we love the frizzy texture, thinning out the curls will make them less defined.

Is anyone else already making an appointment at the salon to get a selena gomez bob?

Article originally published by Glamor UK, glamourmagazine.co.uk, adapted by Paola Zamarripa.