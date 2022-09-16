Selena Gomez prepares a documentary of her life

With Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, the singer and actress will finally tell us her version of the story. The documentary will cover six years of her life touching on her darkest moments.

By Alberto Rojas Eguiluz

We all know that Selena Gomez had a bad time, that the fame that came to her even when she was very young took its toll. But instead of trying to hide that dark part of her life from her, the singer of calm down decided to give his fans a glimpse into the depths of his personal life.

Recently, Selena announced the news of the making of her documentary with a clip in which it is seen that she is in a movie theater focusing on the screen, in it the name of the documentary can be seen. The tweet has had more than 4,000 retweets.

Wanna hear a part to my story…#MyMindAndMe coming soon to @AppleTvPlus pic.twitter.com/xLwyaVEyWr — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) September 8, 2022

The director of the documentary is an old acquaintance of Selena, Alek Keshishian, who directed the video for her single hands to myself in 2015.

Although Keshishian has directed music videos for a good part of his career, he already has experience in documentaries of tormented celebrities, since in 1991 he was in charge of making the decisions in In bed with Madonnawhich took an intimate look at the life of the then queen of pop.

As you know, Selena Gomez has publicly declared that she suffers from anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder, a topic that she repeatedly touches on her social networks. For its part, the press release describes the documentary as raw and intimate, highlighting the highest moments of Selena’s career while shedding light on the darkest.

The documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me It does not yet have a release date, but it will be screened on Apple TV +.