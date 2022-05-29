Selena Gomez prepares for her new album – Metro Puerto Rico

After a year of having released her last album, the American singer Selena Gómez has given some details about what her next album would be, leaving her followers anxious to know when the release date of this new album will be.

Since March 2021 with ‘Revelation, one of the albums that has given the most talk in the entertainment world, as it has been one of the most successful of the singer, due to the various collaborations she had with recognized artists, among those there is ‘Bailamigo’ with Raw Alejandro, ‘Let somebody Go’ with Coldplay and ‘999’ with Camilo, which premiered in August of last year and has more than 24 million visits on the music platform, YouTube.

Now, the renowned actress of ‘The Wizards of Waverly Place’, after ending the fourth season of her cooking show, announced through the American media ‘Deadline Hollywood’, that she was already in Los Angeles “Working on her next album,” she said for the Crew Call podcast, the host also asked if she had plans for a tour in the coming months, to which she replied, “I’m 100 percent open, but I have a lot of obligations and things to do. do” and ended by saying that “When the time is right I will do it, even if it is not on my list of priorities at the moment”.

This news of course made social networks explode for the singer’s return to music, in addition to giving her fans hope to see her once again in concert, since in recent months she has been focused on her project by the mental health, with which she seeks to create awareness throughout the world, which she takes as something fundamental, since a while ago she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.