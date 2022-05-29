Entertainment

Selena Gomez prepares her new musical album

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 33 2 minutes read

Recently, the famous singer and actress Selena Gomez is more than ready to prepare her next Musical Albumthis after having launched its new line of instruments for the kitchen.

Just finishing her cooking show, the businesswoman also announced that she is in the city of Los Angeles working on her next album.

After a year of having released her last album, the American singer Selena Gómez has given some details about what her next album would be, leaving her fans more than anxious to know when the release date of this new album will be.

It may interest you: Selena Gomez launches a collection of kitchen utensils

It is worth mentioning that “Revelation” has been one of the albums that has given the most talk in the world of entertainment and it has also been one of the most successful of the former Disney girl.

This due to the various collaborations that he had with well-known artists, among those is “Dance with me” with Raw Alejandro, “Let somebody Go” with Coldplay and “999” with Camilo that premiered in August of last year.

However, now, the renowned actress, after ending the fourth season of her cooking show, announced that she was already in Los Angeles working on her next album.

I mention this for the Crew Call podcast and the presenter also asked if she had plans for a tour in the coming months, to which she replied:

I am open one hundred percent, but I have many obligations and things to do. When the time is right I will do it, even if it is not on my priority list at the moment.”

As expected, this news of course exploded social networks for the singer’s return to music, in addition to giving her fans hope to see her once again in concert.

And it is that in recent months she has been focused on her project for mental health, with which she seeks to raise awareness throughout the world, which she takes as something fundamental, since a while ago she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Follow us on

Animation and Visual Effects Engineer, graduated in February 2020. She began her writing career at the Show News portal in February 2020, working on writing notes, content on social networks such as Twitter and Facebook and updating content to always keep informed to the public. She has specialization with notes on things related to music, premieres, movies, and diverse content. In the time that she has worked at Show News, she has completed SEO Course training in June 2020, Intellectual Property Course July 2020, Verification Tools Course July 2020, Google Trends Course April 2020 and Google Earth Course March 2020.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 33 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Raúl Velasco: the time that Ana Bárbara made fun of the height of the driver of “Always on Sunday” | VIDEO

5 mins ago

Ray Liotta and the harsh childhood he had to live before rising to fame

6 mins ago

JLo shows off the neckline in a long dress ideal for women over 50 | PHOTO

16 mins ago

The most similar famous mothers and daughters

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button