Selena Gomez prepares her new musical album

Selena Gomez ready to prepare her new musical album

Recently, the famous singer and actress Selena Gomez is more than ready to prepare her next Musical Albumthis after having launched its new line of instruments for the kitchen.

Just finishing her cooking show, the businesswoman also announced that she is in the city of Los Angeles working on her next album.

After a year of having released her last album, the American singer Selena Gómez has given some details about what her next album would be, leaving her fans more than anxious to know when the release date of this new album will be.

It may interest you: Selena Gomez launches a collection of kitchen utensils

It is worth mentioning that “Revelation” has been one of the albums that has given the most talk in the world of entertainment and it has also been one of the most successful of the former Disney girl.

This due to the various collaborations that he had with well-known artists, among those is “Dance with me” with Raw Alejandro, “Let somebody Go” with Coldplay and “999” with Camilo that premiered in August of last year.

However, now, the renowned actress, after ending the fourth season of her cooking show, announced that she was already in Los Angeles working on her next album.

I mention this for the Crew Call podcast and the presenter also asked if she had plans for a tour in the coming months, to which she replied:

I am open one hundred percent, but I have many obligations and things to do. When the time is right I will do it, even if it is not on my priority list at the moment.”

As expected, this news of course exploded social networks for the singer’s return to music, in addition to giving her fans hope to see her once again in concert.

And it is that in recent months she has been focused on her project for mental health, with which she seeks to raise awareness throughout the world, which she takes as something fundamental, since a while ago she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.