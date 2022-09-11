Selena Gomez prepares her own documentary with Apple TV +

Selena Gomez will show a bit of her world. The American singer and actress announced on her social networks that she will make a documentary of her own with the Apple TV + platform. The project is titled “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” (Selena Gomez: My mind and I) “, as she revealed.

“They want to be part of my story… ‘My Mind & Me’, soon on @AppleTvPlus,” the star of the series “Only Murders in the Building” shared on his Instagram profile. The artist also shared a promotional clip without audio, in which the camera turns from a row of seats in a movie theater to see the screen, which bears the title of the documentary.

“After years in the spotlight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected twist pushes her into the dark,” highlights a statement released to the media, according to Just Jared. “This unique and intimate documentary covers her six-year journey into a new light,” the text goes on to say.

According to the aforementioned statement, Alek Keshishian will be in charge of directing the project. It should also be remembered that Keshishian is responsible for the acclaimed Madonna documentary, entitled «Madonna: Truth or Dare“(Madonna: Truth or Dare)”, which was released in 1991.

According to Just Jared, Alek Keshishian is the brother of Aleen Keshishian, founder of the Lighthouse Management + Media company, and Selena Gomez’s manager for several years.

The documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” does not yet have an official release date on the aforementioned platform, but it is expected to be released in the first half of 2023.

Launched to fame by the Disney Channel series “Wizards of Waverly Place”, Selena Gomez has managed to establish herself as one of the most popular artists today, both in music and in the world of acting. Her health problems (she was diagnosed with lupus), including anxiety attacks and depression, have led her to face very difficult times in recent years.

It is worth noting, on the other hand, that this is the second time that Apple has partnered with Interscope Films and Lighthouse Management + Media for a production of this style. They previously stood out with the Emmy-nominated documentary, “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.”