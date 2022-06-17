Selena Gomez presents her stunning home to her fans

To display Hide the table of contents

The famous and versatile Selena Gomez recently published some photos in which we see her cooking.

A good number of people were interested not only in the comfort of her home, but also in the quality of the impressive kitchen utensils she used.

Selena Gomez, the versatile woman

Influencer, singer, businesswoman, ambassador and obviously cook, Selena Gomez is talking about her remarkable versatility in several areas. Being a favorite artist, the star knows how to sing and knows how to play comedy at the same time.

Selena Gomez makes her first appearances in the children’s series “‘Barney & Friends”. A role she played at a very young age between the years 2002 and 2004. She was more noticed in “Wizards of Waverly Place” between 2007 and 2012. She later became one of the most talented artists of America.

The famous artist made her brilliant entry into the cinema in the production of Harmony Korine where she played the character of Spring Breakers in 2013. Her first album titled “Stars Dance” was a great success as much as her second album called “Revival”. She launched her clothing line named “Dream Out Loud” in 2011.

She had to collaborate for the production of Netflix and became since 2009 an ambassador for UNICEF. Also, Selena Gomez is a social media influencer with multiple awards.

The culinary talent of the star

Always with the intention of pushing her ambitions far, the singer has a gastronomic show on Instagram with more than 319 million subscribers called “’Selena + Chef”. We witnessed this Thursday, May 12, 2022 in photos a Selena Gomez developing her culinary talents. What differs from those of the adventurers of Koh Lanta. A fact that aroused the attention of a good number of people.

The American star is spotted happily making pasta in a cozy kitchen. We knew that the American star does not make the approximate, but the attractive utensils she used made many people dream. This impressed and caught the attention of many of her fans.