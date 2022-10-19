Selena Gomez presents the trailer for her documentary

My Mind & Me, the documentary about the life of Selena Gomez that will premiere on Apple TV +, is getting closer. We have the trailer right here.

By Alberto Rojas Eguiluz

Do you remember that we had told you about the documentary that Selena Gomez was preparing about her mental problems as a result of her success and her work rate? In case you do not remember or did not see it, here we leave the note.

Selena Gomez prepares a documentary of her life

Well, finally we have a little preview of what it’s going to be about My Mind & Me because a few days ago the trailer was released.

As you know, the actress from Springbreakers diagnosed with lupus and then suffered a mental breakdown. Furthermore, just two years ago, she also learned that she suffered from bipolar disorder. As a result of these conditions, Selena has been very open about her mental health problems, this is mainly because she wants people to be aware of this. All of this is an essential part of My Mind & Me, a documentary covering six years of his life.

Selena began her career when she was just a 10-year-old girl. Today she is 30, so she sacrificed a good part of her life to dedicate herself to a very demanding career that has taken its toll.

in the trailer of My Mind & Me Selena says through tears: “All my life, since I was a child, I have been working, I don’t want to be super famous, but I know that if I am here, I have to use this for good”, and part of that is precisely her documentary.

My Mind & Me It promises to draw many tears, but above all, to create awareness and empathy not only for Selena, but for people who go through similar problems. The Selena Gomez documentary will premiere on November 4 on Apple TV+. You can not lose this.