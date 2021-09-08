Selena Gomez Presents: “VAX Live The Concert to Reunite the World” | BlogSicily

“ Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World ”An international concert with Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez

”An international concert with Global Citizen is unveiling an ambitious campaign to help healthcare workers in the world’s poorest countries receive COVID-19 vaccines quickly.

The anti-poverty organization announces the music event – “VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” – with the aim of recruiting corporations and philanthropists to raise $ 22 billion for global vaccinations. The concert, which airs May 8 on ABC, CBS and FOX, as well as iHeartMedia and YouTube radio stations, will also feature Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, J Balvin and HER

“Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World“, Will be recorded next month at the So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles

Prior to the event, Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, highlighted the scale of the problem his organization intends to address.

“There are 27 million health workers around the world who do not have access to the vaccine,” Evans said to the Associated Press. “I’m 38 and it’s unethical for me to have access to the vaccine before these heroic first responders and community health workers. So we need governments to start donating those doses urgently ”.

The Global Citizen Program is part of a growing network of nonprofits and activists who are seeking to achieve a wider and more equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. As of this month, Evans said, 60 nations had not yet received any COVID-19 vaccines.

“VAX Live” will be the world’s first televised effort to pressure world leaders to help achieve a more equitable distribution of vaccines. The event also aims to increase pledges for the billions of dollars needed to send 2 billion doses of the vaccine, in addition to COVID-19 tests, to the world’s poorest countries by the end of the year. However, even if Global Citizen raises enough money, it will still need richer nations to continue accumulating vaccines to allow drug makers to prioritize poorer nations as customers.

