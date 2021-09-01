Selena Gomez protagonist of a psychological thriller

The singer in “Spiral” will be an influencer who comes to terms with social addiction

It will be the singer and actress Selena Gomez the protagonist of a new film soon to be made: Spiral .

The film, described in this first phase between thriller and psychological horror, will be directed by Petra Collins, known to the general public for her role as Agnyss in the acclaimed Transparent series. For Collins, it will be his behind-the-camera debut for a feature film. The director has already worked with Gomez making the video of the song for her Fetish. To make the film special is also the presence in production of another international music star, the rapper Drake.

Spiral will tell about a former influencer whose social media addiction is literally knocking her body apart. The final script was written by Phoebe Fisher, who however worked on a draft previously written by Collins herself and Melissa Broder.

Gomez, already the protagonist of several successful films, also alongside important directors such as Woody Allen, seems to be the perfect actress for such a story, having the beauty of 222 million followers on Instagram. In a recent interview on the subject he also said: “I would be lying if I said that social networks have not destroyed some of my generation and their identity.”