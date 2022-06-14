Selena Gomez ‘proud’ to embrace public breakup and health issues

To love each other. Of his public separations with justin bieber and The weekend to his diagnosis of lupus and his kidney transplant, Selena Gomez learned how strong she really was.

“I was, you know, obviously going through a really tough breakup, and then I found myself with the question of my career and where am I going to go and what’s going to happen?” Gomez, 29, revealed her darkest moments during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Monday, June 13. “And then my medical stuff started, but being on the other side, I have to be honest, it’s been really, really good for me.”

The former Disney star had a turbulent – and very public – relationship with ex-boyfriend Bieber, 28, that lasted nearly a decade before the couple called it quits for good in October 2018. “It allowed me to develop a character where I don’t tolerate any kind of absurdity or disrespect,” she said of the split, adding that she was “really proud” of the how she came out on the other side of it all.

“It was necessary for me to go through these things, I had a lot of soul-searching to do,” said the the Wizards of Waverly Place alum admitted to THR In Monday. “Certainly I haven’t understood life, but I know that during this time I learned a lot about myself.”

These days, Gomez, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2014 and had a kidney transplant three years later, protects her body and her heart by being careful who she lets into her life. “I find my tolerance for any kind of discomfort, usually disrespect, or whatever it is, even just unnecessary stuff, it just doesn’t get to me anymore,” she explained to the outlet. .

What helps the ‘Lose You to Love Me’ artist keep negative energy at bay is making sure she’s spending time with mature people she can trust – including herself. Only murders in the building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin runs.

“Being around two grown gentlemen – because that’s what they are, they’re very sweet and kind and hilarious and sometimes inappropriate and that’s the best – I learned so much,” the Rare founder said. Beauty about comic icons. “And my expectation for a man, to be honest, or any human, is to be as decent as these two human beings. They’ve been doing this longer than I’ve been alive, and they’re the nicest people. »

This isn’t the first time Gomez has been candid about how her dating issues have made her stronger. In 2020, the spring breakers the actress opened up in an interview with NPRand admitted to emotional abuse during his relationship with the ‘Sorry’ singer, who married Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) months after he and Gomez called it quits in 2018, but she was determined to stay away from the “victim mentality” and didn’t throw herself a pity party.

“While I certainly don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about it, I’m really proud to be able to say that I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt,” she said at the time. . “I found a way to walk through it with as much grace as possible

