Selena Gómez proves the power of some moms jeans and a white t-shirt

Selena Gomez has the keys to a capsule locker that works. Yes, it is not enough to have interesting pieces, printed dresses Y neon platform shoes like the one we have seen throughout Spring-Summer 2022. The first (and most important) thing will always be that your 5 basic garments are complete: jeans, white T-Shirtblack minidress, blazer Y faux leather jackets. Because if we don’t start from that base, it will be very difficult to do much more. When we talk about style Selena Gomez (when not on a red carpet), the singer has all those key garments and takes them a step further, combining them with knitted sweaters, heeled sandals Y biker boots. It’s a fact: she is a style expert.

The singer with a leather effect jacket Gotham A black minidress has always been an infallible weapon. Gotham/Getty Images.

Now, if we talk about the clothes that the singer of Latin origin Selena Gómez wears for a semi-formal event this summer, there are two that go together and are practically obligatory not only for the summer season, but for the whole year: the White T-shirt and the mom jeans. The eternal uniform of supermodels in the nineties and of the new generation made up of Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid Y Kendall Jenner, women who understand that, when you know how to combine them well, you will always be the best dressed. true to his style, Selena Gomez took to the event Giving Back Generationin West Hollywood, California, these two basics adjusted to perfection to your silhouette and some accessories very sophisticated.

How is the combination of mom jeans and white T-shirt of Selena Gómez in summer 2022?

The actress and singer looked very stylish. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Selena Gomez proved that the t-shirt is back in style, a 90s badge they’ve worn since Jennifer Lopez until Kate Moss, and that this season we saw in the Spring-Summer 2022 shows of Prada and Bottega Veneta. The singer combined hers with some mom jeans slightly faded in light blue that go well with everything. Things were elevated with a slightly oversized textured jacket, a black tote bag and a pair of triangle toe pumps that over time remain very elegant.