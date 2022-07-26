Selena Gomez publishes a photo with Taylor Swift and shakes social networks

Selena Gomez He has turned 30 years old and decided to spend it with a very special person in his life: Taylor Swift. On the same day as her birthday, the ‘Back to you’ singer posted a couple of photos where she appears next to her great friend, and the post has gone viral on social media in a matter of minutes. .

She’s working on new music, making it big on the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ series, and her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, is doing very well. It is definitely a good moment in the life and career of Selena Gomez. So you have plenty of cause for celebration. At her party she was surrounded by her closest friends, and one of them was Taylor Swift.

Through his official Instagram account, Selena Gomez shared a couple of photos where we can see her sitting next to her colleague Taylor Swift, who appears posing with surprise and showing three fingers, in reference to the number of decades that the protagonist of the party was serving. Incredible!

According to international media, the pop stars were at an exclusive restaurant in Topanga, California. Selena Gomez She was dressed in a white minidress with a pleated finish, a simple and romantic design. While Taylor Swift opted for a red dress with a daisy print and a certain boho aesthetic.

Many fans ask if the 30-year-old singer has children, but the truth is that it is only a rumor that she has clarified on many occasions. Selena Gomez has confessed that she is now single and that she has no plans to fall in love with her because she is focused on her musical and film projects.

