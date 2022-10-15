Selena Gomez Quotes

The American born in Texas, Selena Gomez, is a successful and award-winning artist who also works as a singer, songwriter, designer, producer, businesswoman, presenter and philanthropist, so she is a memorable and honorable woman in all the extension of the word and that always professes authenticity and self-love.

She began her career as a child, found success on Disney shows, and then ventured into other kinds of challenges that brought her not only success and satisfaction, but also the opportunity to talk and raise awareness on different topics.

She has lived through illnesses that have encouraged her to share her story to raise awareness and she always speaks about it honestly, introspection and reflectionwhen it is the time and the place, on issues of caring for physical but also mental health, living with positive energy or striving to achieve goals.

He is a well-known public figure and has a long career that shows talent and has gained him many experiences. So she applauds herself for using this platform to also talk about other topics beyond entertainment and the industry. She has shared us with time inspiring phrases that become life lessons and that they talk about being a woman, about goals, about self-love and about many other things.

“People are in your life for seasons, for different reasons and to teach you lessons”

“If you are able to see yourself in the mirror every day, with the decisions you make, that is where the power begins”

“There is power deep within you and you can find it when you don’t give up and ask for help”

“I’m at a place in my life where I know what I deserve and what I don’t, so I just want to make sure that I can be the best version of myself.”

“I’m human, not perfect”

“Be yourself, there is no one better”

“I don’t try to focus on what the world is saying about me, I’m just happy with myself”

“People are going to make you feel bad for the way you act and what really makes you a strong person is being able to ignore them and go in the opposite direction”

Powerful phrases of self-love and life reflections of Selena Gómez. PHOTO: Instagram @selenagomez



“Hard times don’t last, people make it hard”

“If you care what people say about you, you will never make everyone happy”

“It’s about being strong and that means being comfortable with who I am… the best thing is when you feel confident, beautiful and comfortable with yourself”

“Everything happens for a reason, that’s why I don’t regret anything”

“I promise you that each one of you is made to be who you are and that is what makes you so attractive and beautiful. Don’t forget it, even when it is difficult to do so”

“I may not be perfect, but I am always myself”

“If we don’t love ourselves, nobody will love us”

“What you have inside is much more beautiful than what you see on the outside”

“Sometimes you will go through moments when you feel weak, but they are made to motivate you and push you forward”

“If you are able to be true to yourself every day, you will feel much more powerful”

“I think it’s healthy to have a perspective of who you are deep down, to question yourself and challenge yourself; it is important to do that”

“Music influences people’s feelings, it brings you emotions, it makes you sad and happy”

“When you have a goal, no matter if it’s to become a doctor or a singer, people will find a way to try to discourage you… I always tell people that if there’s something you’re really passionate about, don’t let anyone stop you. say you can’t do it”