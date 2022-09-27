Selena Gomez radiant on the red carpet of the Emmy Awards 2022!

Selena Gomez looked fabulous at the Emmy Awards. The former Disney star caused a stir on the red carpet.

Selena Gomez made a splash yesterday at the Emmy Awards ceremony. The former Disney star was nominated in the category best producer. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Selena Gomez star of a hit series

This year has been very busy for Selena Gomez. By the way, she just got out a new feat with Rema.

Indeed, everyone is tearing it off! And that is explained above all with its various projects. It was for one of her series that Selena Gomez was present yesterday on the red carpet of the Emmy Awards 2022.

This project is simply Only Murders in the building. This series released in 2021, is about a murder that took place in the building of Selena Gomez aka Mabel. The young woman and her neighbours, who are big fans of everything mysterious, decide to solve the murder themselves.

Indeed, for Mabel and her acolytes Steve Martins alias Charles and Martin Short alias Oliver, the victim would not have committed suicide as claimed by the police. She has rather been the victim of a murder.

They therefore decide to create a podcast to show the different steps to elucidate this murder. This is how a lot of adventures happen that will put the spectators in suspense.

When it was released, the series was a real success. Critics have not gone out of their way to talk about the series. The newspaper the Guardian even calls it “brilliant”. Just that !

But Selena Gomez is not only an actress in the series. Indeed, she is also the producer. Besides, she did not receive an Emmy Award 2022 for this role. MCE TV tells you more!

Snubbed by the Emmy Awards

The series produced by Selena Gomez is a real success. But, the actress did not receive Emmy Awards. Indeed, she did not appear in the best actress category.

Selena Gomez is rather present in the category “best producer”. His costars are present in the category “best actor in a comedy”.

It was therefore yesterday that the Emmy Awards ceremony took place. Many stars were present. There was also Emmy winner Zendaya for Best Actress for a Drama Series with Euphoria.

The actor of Squid Game Lee Jung-Jae also won an Emmy. Everyone won a prize. But, Selena Gomez who presented one of the awards came out the loser in the Emmy ceremony.

Indeed, the singer has not received any award in her category. Despite his defeat, the interpreter of Good for You talked about her thanks to her outfit on the red carpet.

In effect, everyone enjoyed her gorgeous white dress. Selena Gomez known for her sense of style, accessorized her outfit with green fringed earrings.

Her earrings matched her white sequined dress well. The star’s fans did not hesitate to compliment the star on her outfit.

They then wrote on Instagram: Too beautiful” , or ” She’s always too stylish“. But how far will Selena Gomez go to wow her fans ?



Photo credit

UPI/ABACA