Selena Gomez raises suspicions about new music, will we hear it this year? | Music

Selena Gomez is immersed in the realization of different projects that are a complete success. A mental health podcast called Wondermindthe premiere of the second season of the series in which he is a part, Only Murders in the Buildingor her makeup line, RareBeauty. with the latter has been presenting a new collection and has left some statements that have put all his fans on alert.

The artist has presented to the press her new line of lipsticks and eyeliners that will bear the name of Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner. A wide range of 10 shades that last all day and are perfect for special occasions. To show the world and in a more professional way this new collection, Selena Gomez has made a celebration of RareBeauty.

Among those attending the event was the tiktoker and makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira, who had the opportunity to make a quick questions and answers quiz to the singer, which has not gone unnoticed. The last question he asked Selena Gomez was whether we were going to be able to see something new soon beyond RareBeautyto which he replied that perhaps. “New music?“said the influencer. However, the artist remained silent, but He made a mischievous gesture, while shrugging his shoulders.. Do we interpret it as a yes?

The truth is that it would not be surprising if this same 2022 we had new music by Selena Gomez, since she confirmed in an interview for dead line that had been working in Los Angeles in reference to this topic. So she is preparing songs that could be part of her next album.

In addition, during this interview they asked him about the possibility of a tour when I launched a new job. However, Selena Gomez shows a little reticent about this issue: “I am one hundred percent open, but I have many obligations and things I want to do. When the time is right, I’ll do it, but it’s not on my list of priorities.”. So music could only be confirmed soon, but not the fact of seeing her in our country in the future performing her hits.