Selena Gomez Reacts to Body Criticism: ‘I’m Perfect the Way I Am’

She has health issues that cause her weight to fluctuate.

Selena Gomez is tired of people commenting on her looks. In a big step forward for the 29-year-old actress, Selena Gomez has taken aim at body shamers who feel the need to comment on her looks and weight.

Speaking on her TikTok Stories on Sunday, Gomez said she tries to limit her fast food meals, but sometimes she goes all out. She ‘doesn’t care’ about her weight, and ‘went to Jack in the Box and I had four tacos, three spring rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,’ she said in the clip.

“But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people [s’en] complain anyway,” Gomez continued. “’You’re too small’, ‘you’re too fat’, ‘it doesn’t suit me’. Meh meh meh meh.’ » “I am perfect as I am,” she added. “Moral of the story? Bye. »

Gomez, who underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 due to complications from lupus, has previously explained that her health issues cause weight fluctuations that people point out a lot.

“I have lupus and I’m dealing with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I’m dealing with a lot of health issues, and for me, that’s when I really started to notice more things about body image,” she said in an interview with her friend Raquelle Stevens on her Giving Back Generation video podcast in 2019.

The actress and singer said lupus and the medications she takes are to blame for her frequent weight changes – and people still feel the need to complain about it.

“It’s the drug I have to take for the rest of my life – it even depends on the month, to be honest,” Gomez said of her weight changes. “So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And actually, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. »

Gomez is mostly off social media now, noting that it helps her ignore haters and body shamers. But that didn’t stop her from getting fired up earlier in the week about it.

“I don’t feel like exposing myself to everyone and hearing what they have to say about it,” she added.