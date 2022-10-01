Selena Gómez reacts to Hayley Bieber’s statements; she asks her fans to leave her alone

If a relationship monopolized the cameras and the media around the world, it was the one that was confirmed for almost 10 years Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, but after the statements of his Canadian wife, the singer breaks the silence.

And it is that much has been speculated that since the marriage of the singer with the model Hayley Bieber, the fans of the former Disney girl They have made sure that he “pays” for what he did.

Related news

The singer wants to stop the attacks against the new wife of Justin Bieber. Photo: Special

Since they decided to get married in the fall of 2018, it was speculated that the blonde had gotten into the relationship of the singers because they arrived at the altar just a few months after they finished.

However, it was also revealed that the interpreter of “Yomi”was unfaithful to the actress with different celebrities, but that has not interfered with the triumph of their marriage.

What is a fact is that the presence of the star of Latin descent in the life of the biebers It has become a continuous ghost, because the fans of this do not plan to leave them alone.

a couple of days ago, the 27-year-old model She broke her silence for the first time in four years and revealed the truth about how her relationship with her husband began.

And it is that she was a guest on a podcast where she flatly denied that she had had any kind of relationship with Justin when he was still with Selena.

“When he and I started dating, he was never in a relationship, never at any point. It’s not in my character to get into someone else’s relationship and I just would never do that,” Hailey replied.

That is why after these great revelations, the singer is the one who has decided to make an urgent request to her fans, who have always supported her career. and they have pushed her forward.

The singer wants to stop the attacks against the new wife of Justin Bieber. Photo: Special

Selena Gomez asks to stop attacks on Hayley Bieber

Following the statements of the American model, Justin Bieber’s ex She has decided to break the silence and asks her fans to leave her alone and not to attack again for what has happened.

went through an Instagram Live where he asked his followers not to attack anyone when they were harassing Hailey, and without saying names this was his message.

“If you support Rare [la marca de Selena], I can’t thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means, and that is: words matter. They really matter… You’re not obligated to love me, but I think no matter what happens, there can always be mutual respect between people. To me that means you don’t have to say anything. You don’t have to like it, but you don’t have to say anything either,” he said.

With these statements, some media assure that the singer definitively terminates the relationship she had with the Canadian several years ago, for which ask for respect and leave the subject alone.

GBR.