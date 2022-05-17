Selena Gómez reappears very changed in a photograph in the kitchen

In recent weeks, Selena Gomez has been very active. Her recent appearance on SNL (Saturday Night Live) was a complete success and a dream come true, this debut as a presenter was highly acclaimed. However, days before that, she published a photo on networks and aroused a series of comments regarding her image. Many assure that the singer reappeared very changed in a photograph in the kitchen. It’s been a while since she was seen on stage and now her return is a surprise. She keeps reading to find out a little more.

A few months ago, Selena Gómez said goodbye to the networks to protect her self-esteem and mental health. Mainly, for carrying out activities as harmful as comparing his body with that of others. Added to that, the wave of anonymous criticism would be another hard blow. And, despite having discussed this before and trying to raise awareness, there are many users who returned to make hurtful comments in their last post. The fact is that the image of the interpreter of ‘Love you like a love song’ looks very different. It is not due to a new look or her wardrobe, rather her features.

Selena’s physical changes are one of the consequences of lupus, a disease she has been fighting for several years. Kidney problems and high blood pressure are some of the health issues she is currently dealing with. So it’s not just about living with the symptoms, she must also try to ignore what users say. Indeed, he was accused of looking older in relation to the 29 years he travels, in addition to some ruthless spears that aimed at his weight. However, in the publication, Gómez is completely professional and decides that it is “Time to get cooking”.

Selena Gomez debuts collection of kitchen utensils

“I can finally share my collection… It’s a celebration of all the ways we cook as beginners or experts, perfectly or imperfectly, messily and joyfully,” the artist wrote on Instagram. In collaboration with Our Place, activist Shiza Shahid’s migrant company, the actress has joined forces. This line of casseroles has a very noble cause, because of the profits obtained they hope to donate 10% to Rare Beauty’s Rare Impact fund. DIn this way, they will carry out the project to increase the mental health services offered by this foundation.





So this is a full launch of pots, pans, knives, glasses, entrees and side dishes. The aesthetics of the utensils have been highly celebrated by youngsters and experts alike, as they come in electric blue and a pinkish-red hue. Pots are the most expensive at $165, followed by pans and knives at $145. While the dishes cost between 50 and 40 dollars.

This is not entirely a surprise because during the quarantine the businesswoman showed her interest in the culinary world. She even did a series called Selena + Chef on HBO Max, in which she prepared different menus and was accompanied by certain chefs in each episode. At the end of 2021, the fourth season was confirmed.