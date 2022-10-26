Selena Gomez recovers from Covid in bed: Photo – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image Credit: Image News Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez revealed she was recovering from Covid-19 and asked fans to stay alert with their coronavirus boosters. The superstar singer/actress, 30, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 26, to let her followers know she must miss an upcoming appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after contracting the disease.

“I won’t be sure fall on tonight,” she captioned a photo of herself recovering on her couch. “I ended up getting covid but I’m resting and feeling fine.” She added: “A friendly covid reminder is still out there. Be updated on your boosters. In fact, I was supposed to receive mine this week. I love you all.”

In the photo, Selena looks like she is getting the rest and relaxation she needs to fight her battle with Covid. Beneath a pile of cozy blankets, the “Hands to Myself” singer appears to be asleep, as her two adorable puppies keep her company by napping on the floor next to her.

Diagnosis update comes just a week after Selena posed with her ex by Justin Bieber spouse Hailey Baldwin at a gala, proving there is no drama between the ladies. Of course, fans were already feeling that vibe after Hailey publicly detailed her relationship with Selena, saying she has “respect” for Selena and that they’ve spoken since Hailey walked down the aisle with Justin, with who Selena had dated occasionally for years.

Rumors of bad blood between Selena and Hailey have been circulating ever since Selena broke up with Justin and Hailey married him in 2018. The flames were fanned profusely as it was never clear when Selena and Justin officially broke up and Hailey and Justin started dating. However, Hailey insisted their love lines never crossed.

“Not once,” Hailey said on the September 28 episode of the call her daddy podcast when asked if she ever got intimate with Justin while he was dating Selena. “When he and I started dating or anything like that, he was never in a relationship. Already. Anytime. I never would. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and never have been.