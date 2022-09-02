Selena Gómez recovers zig-zag headbands with natural curl – Metro World News

This season the fashion of 2000 returns with the zig-zag headband. And it is that the singer-songwriter and actress Selena Gómez leaves it in evidence thanks to a recent hairstyle where she is appreciated with a curly hair and hair accessory.

Through the social network Tik Tok, he published a video in which his natural hair can be seen, but with the aforementioned headband. Such an idea will show her the potential of her ‘curly’ hair, generate volume in the root area and, with makeup, give the final touch to her face: a flawless and ripped ‘eyeliner’.

Gómez is one of the few celebrities who, without fear of criticism, shows off her natural hair on social networks. In this case, she is one of the powerful of recent times.

zig zag headbands

Apparently, the zig-zag headband has been here to stay for years. It doesn’t just work for curly hair. In fact, it’s fantastic for smooth.

During the parade of Prabal Gurung at the 2018 edition of the New York Fashion Weeksisters Gigi and Bella Hadid caught the public’s attention with a low chignon accompanied by zig-zag headbands.

The Tik Tok publication, where the artist Selena appears singing, has at least 11 million comments, 780 million “likes”, countless times shared.

Booming

The boom of the 2000s turns out to be more alive than ever. Apart from the zig-zag headbands, the tops in the shape of a butterfly, with different colors.

In the same sense, chain belts are in fashion, at the forefront. And it is that the aesthetic ‘Y2K’ (acronyms that mean, years 2,000, literally)catches the eyes of people every day more.

The zig-zag headbands are very simple, easy to wear and they are manufactured in unicolors and various colors. In some countries, those designed with different styles such as mosaics stand out.