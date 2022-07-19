Selena Gomez Reflects on Her 4 Years Without the Internet: “I’m Happier”

Selena Gomez took four years away from the internet. A break that seems to have done her the greatest good as she was able to reveal.

Selena Gomez is one of the most popular celebrities on social media. The young woman is followed by more than 310 million people on Instagram. In 2016, the actress and singer was even called “the queen of Instagram”. However, a year later, she makes a radical decision.

Selena Gomez had her account suspended to take a well-deserved break for four years.

A change that feels good

Selena Gomez has been invited to speak on the set of Good Morning America about its new platform called Wondermind. The opportunity for her to look back on the day she decided to cut herself off from the Internet.

It completely changed my life. I’m happier, I’m more present, I connect more with people.

she said, making it clear that she did not regret her choice for a single second.

I understand how powerful the internet is, and in many ways it has made great things happen in the world. But for me, the news that is really important, I get it from the people around me.

she added.

Selena Gomez wishes to help

Selena Gomez has had her share of worries. In addition to lupus, which led her to undergo a kidney transplant, the young woman was diagnosed as bipolar. It was in 2020 that she spoke about it, then returning to the depression and anxiety of which she could be a victim.

It was really liberating to finally know this information. I was able to better understand what was happening to me.

With Wondermind, Selena Gomez wants to shed light on mental health, which is sometimes still too little taken into account. The platform should make many resources accessible to those who need them.