Selena Gomez reflects on her first meeting with Demi Lovato

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato credit:Bang Showbiz

Selena Gomez will never forget her first meeting with Demi Lovato. The two stars first met as children during a casting call for the show “Barney and Friends”, each appearing on a long list of 1,400 candidates. After a selection process, 7 children were chosen including the two stars.

“Of those kids, they picked seven and I was one of them,” Selena told The Hollywood Reporter. “The craziest thing about this story is Demi standing in front of me, I remember the red ribbon in her hair, I’ll never forget it…I loved it right away.”

The two stars were friends for many years when they worked for Disney Channel but eventually grew apart over time. Separately, Demi recently insisted that despite mutual support, their friendship is no longer on the table.

In 2020, the “Cool for the summer” singer explained, “When you grow up with someone, the affection remains…I will always have love for them, and I only wish them the best. better.”

Selena starred in the Disney sitcom ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ from 2007 to 2012 before launching her music career. She currently stars in the series “Only Murders in the Building” alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin.