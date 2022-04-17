Entertainment

Selena Gomez regrets having used makeup since her childhood: “It was crazy” | Makeup | Hollywood | eint | shows

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 34 2 minutes read

One of the Hollywood celebrities who is not afraid to openly comment on his mental health is the former Disney star Selena Gomezwho, during an interview for the American media Elle, revealed how much damage it caused him to wear makeup since he was 7 years old.

Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 34 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Mahesh Bhatt kisses his son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt looks delighted as she performs a wedding ritual. See new photos

2 mins ago

Kendall Jenner predicted Kourtney and Travis Barker’s story!

5 mins ago

The 5 trends to try in autumn

15 mins ago

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner ultra close at the Coachella festival!

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button