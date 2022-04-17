Selena Gomez regrets having used makeup since her childhood: “It was crazy” | Makeup | Hollywood | eint | shows

One of the Hollywood celebrities who is not afraid to openly comment on his mental health is the former Disney star Selena Gomezwho, during an interview for the American media Elle, revealed how much damage it caused him to wear makeup since he was 7 years old.

As recalled, the artist of Latin origins began her artistic career when she was part of a successful program “The Barney Show” in 2002, a space where other stars like Demi Lovato were also. Thanks to this, she managed to get a leading role in the Disney series “Wizards of Waverly Place”, and from that moment on, her life changed completely.

Selena Gomez. Photo: Selena Gomez/Instagram

However, now, at the age of 29, he reflects on everything he had to go through to get to where he is. Being in contact with beauty products from a very young age affected her perception of her own beauty, according to her comments.

Selena Gomez remembers her childhood surrounded by makeup and beauty standards

“I have been doing makeup since I was 7 years old. I feel like that hurt me. I had professionals doing my makeup and suddenly I could see myself as a 25-year-old girl, when I was 16, she was crazy. Then I was like, ‘Oh, I look so young. It should always be like this. I should try that.’ It just made me question my beauty for what it really was,” ‘Sel’ commented.

Selena Gomez began to struggle with herself, because makeup is part of her job and, knowing that in the world of Hollywood celebrities, celebrities had to maintain an appearance subject to certain standards, the artist began to feel pressured.

Selena Gomez joined The Barney Show in 2002. Photo: Selena Gomez/Instagram

“I have fallen victim to the intense trends that I see and sometimes I have wanted to change my face or make cosmetic arrangements because of it . It certainly comes with a lot of pressure. It’s hard to relax when you feel like the whole world is watching, judging, and commenting on your every move, every look, or every wardrobe change,” she added.

Selena Gomez launches her makeup line. Photo: Instagram

Selena Gomez made peace with makeup by bringing out her own line

Rare Beauty is the new makeup brand of the interpreter of “Hit the lights”, which has a whole message behind it. “I think the most satisfying thing about creating this line is that we create a place where people don’t necessarily want to do something or change their face”said Selena Gomez.

Under his own rules, he was encouraged to venture into this area, from which other celebrities such as Alicia KeysDue to the emotional damage that it had caused her, thus, the interpreter of “If it ain’t you” decided to show her natural beauty in each program in which she appeared.

In this way, Selena ensures that what she is looking for with this project is that more women feel good about themselves, without hiding their personality or trying to be someone else.

Selena Gomez launched her Rare Beauty makeup brand in 2020. Photo: Rare Beauty/Instagram