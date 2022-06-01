Selena Gomez relaxes on a yacht

Moment with friends for Selena Gomez. The American singer and actress was photographed on Tuesday afternoon off the coast of Miami, in the middle of a maritime getaway on a yacht. The 29-year-old wore a white and sky blue vest over a tank top and wide white pants. The superstar took the opportunity to post a video, filmed from the 44-meter boat, on his TikTok account. “I don’t want to receive any more life lessons. My personality is quite developed, go away”, can we hear in the short extract. Selena Gomez alludes to the wind, seeming to slightly spoil the ride aboard the Leight Star Yacht.

@selenagomez ♬ original sound – daphneberry

Although very busy with the filming of “Murders in the Building”, with her cosmetics business or even with her mental health platform, Selena Gomez still takes time to record a new album. “I’m in Los Angeles working on my album right now,” she shared on the “Crew Call” podcast. Fans will have to be patient to find the artist on stage. “I’m absolutely open to touring, but obviously I have obligations and things I want to do. It will happen when the time is right. It’s not at the top of my priority list,” she said.

What’s next after this ad

To read : Accused of making fun of Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez apologizes