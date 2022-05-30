Selena Gomez releases new album and everyone is talking about something else

Recently Selena Gómez surprised her followers with unexpected news, and that is that the singer and businesswoman is working on her new album. In 2020, the artist released her latest album, ‘Rare’, after five years of silence in which she had to face health situations. But now her followers don’t exactly talk about the new record production, rather they have concentrated on the new furry sandals that the owner of ‘Rare Beauty’ wore.

The artist went shopping with the Fluff Yeah from UGG, which have become the most desired sandals of the brand because they have a sheepskin lining and a synthetic exterior, with fur and a platform sole, as well as a back strap that adjusts it to almost any size. They are soft and flat, comfortable to go shopping and look sporty or casual. PYou can wear them with leggings and a jean jacket to a fancy satin dress. You can say between several colors, although Selena Gomez chose them black and she looks fantastic.

The new Fluff line offers more colorful, comfortable designs. From neon colors to marble effects, they are perfect to make a fashion statement and steal all eyes. The platform UGGs add a couple of centimeters to the height and are very versatile, both to be worn at home and to go out combined with leather pants and a shirt, the ankle strap makes them even easier and more comfortable to wear.



Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is a fan of UGG shoe designs. In 2018, when the firm launched the fur sandals on the market, the first to wear them was the interpreter of ‘Lose You to Love Me’. On that occasion, the singer accompanied her outfit with flat sandals with sheepskin on top of UGG in legro, combined with a black look. Although no one imagined that sandals with fur would come into fashion, the singer positioned them and it is one of her favorite shoes.

While everyone is talking about the artist’s sandals, she is focused on her new record production, for which she is recording in Los Angeles. “I just finished the fourth season of my cooking show and I’m in Los Angeles working on my next album,” said Selena Gomez during the interview for ‘Deadline’. When asked if she has thought about going on a world tour after releasing the album, the singer of ‘Back to you’ said: “I’m one hundred percent open, but I have many obligations and things I want to do. When the time is right, I’ll do it, but it’s not on my list of priorities.”

Selena Gomez is in one of her best moments as a professional and businesswoman. Not only does her beauty brand ‘Rare Beauty’ continue to rank, but she has now founded an organization dedicated to promoting the importance of mental health and has launched a line of kitchen utensils. All this while maintaining his participation in the series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and recording a new album, which his fans are very excited about.