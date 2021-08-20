News

Selena Gomez, relief to no longer have Instagram on smartphone – Music

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, AUG 20 – Selena Gomez has been reborn since she deleted Instagram from her smartphone. The pop star herself said it in a long interview with Elle. Gomez passed all social media management and passwords to her assistant. She still makes comments and quotes and photos but she doesn’t post them directly. “I don’t have them on my phone – he said – so I’m not tempted”.

Selena explained that in the past she spent hours looking at the lives of others even without knowing who they were. “Now – he continues – I get information the right way. When my friends have something to say they call me and say ‘Oh, I did this’, they don’t say, ‘Did you see my post?'”.

Four years ago, Gomez was one of the most followed people on Instagram, however she also had to deal with the negativity of some comments. At that point she wondered, ‘to what purpose?’. She also realized that there are more important things than posting a photo of her nails, for example. “When I am gone – she said – I want to be remembered for my generosity”. (HANDLE).

REPRODUCTION RESERVED © Copyright ANSA


Most Popular

781
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
638
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
578
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
477
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
461
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
454
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
446
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
413
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
388
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
385
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top