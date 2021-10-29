Selena Gomez remembers her early days: “I sold myself to Disney at an early age”

Selena Gomez, star of the Only Murders in the Building series, recalled her early days on Disney Channel, explaining how at the time, when she was still a child, she ended up selling her life to Disney, without even realizing what he was doing.

Selena Gomez is currently busy promoting Only Murders in the Building, the new Hulu series starring alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. The new job of the American actress and singer is far from what she was asked to do at the time of her debut on Disney Channel. “I sold my life to Disney at an early age and didn’t know what I was doing“Gomez said recalling that period in her life, admitting that she behaved just like a little girl would while working on Wizards of Waverly:”I was just running around on set“. Gomez then spoke about his latest work, declaring:”What I would say is that the level of refinement of the material is the first reason I chose to do this“.

As for the set of the new TV series, Gomez said she was a “sponge“trying to”absorb all the wisdom“by his co-stars, comedy legends.”It’s really cool to be back on TV and it’s nice to be chosen to play my current age, which never happens“Gomez added, later admitting:”I don’t know if I’m a good actress. I just do my job“.

Despite the self-mockery and humility of the Rare Beauty founder, both Martin and Short praised Gomez’s performance in their upcoming comedy, with Martin saying that “when Selena is on screen, the show is enhanced and is more mysterious. The camera loves it“. Short said instead:”Selena is hilarious. It was a dream to work with this brilliant young woman“.

Only Murders in the Building will debut on August 31 in the United States on Hulu, while in Italy it will be available on Disney +.