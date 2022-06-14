Selena Gomez remembers how she met Demi Lovato

The singer and actress Selena Gómez gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter in which talked about the beginning of his friendship with Demi lovato.

It will interest you: Julie Andrews talks about starring in a possible third film of “The Princess Diaries”

The 29-year-old singer he remembered when he met his friend, at the auditions of the children’s program ‘Barney and His Friends’. The two artists were only seven years old at the time.

“She was actually the girl standing in front of me,” the “Lose You To Love Me” singer said. “I remember she was wearing a red bow, I will never forget it. I remember thinking, ‘Wow, she’s beautiful.’ We had a mini-reunion when we got the part,” Selena said.

Years after participating in the children’s program, both signed contracts with Disney Channel and each one starred in a series of the famous channel.

Selena was in “The Wizards of Waverly Place” and Demi in Sunny Among Stars” as well as the 2 “Camp Rock” movies. Also, both starred together in the movie “Princess Protection Program” which was broadcast on the channel and was a great success.

At that time, both stars were very close, classifying themselves even as best friends. However, after each terminated her contracts with Disney, the career of both was taking different turns and over time they distanced themselvesalthough it was never known if there was a problem between the two as such.

On the other hand, recently Selena brought the discussion of mental health to important places like the White House.

In addition to participating in a forum on the subject, the singer met with the president of the United States, Joe Biden, in order to talk and propose measures on the subject.

In addition to the artist and the head of state, the first lady, Jill Biden and the Surgeon GeneralVivek H..

Keep reading: Britney Spears’ mom reacts to her daughter’s wedding after not being invited

“Thank you for all you are doing to ease the burden of people who have mental health issues, who feel lost, who are not sure what to do and sometimes are ashamed to admit that they have something that is bothering them.” Joe Biden told Selena “Mental health is health,” added the minister.

For its part, Demi is preparing to release her eighth studio album “HOLY FVCK” which will mark an unexpected turn from pop to rock.